MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.45 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 205.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.