Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the February 13th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHMF opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. Mahindra & Mahindra has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers aircrafts, and airframe parts and assemblies; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; personal and commercial watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, mopeds, and electric two wheelers; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

