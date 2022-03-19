Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $29.00 at Barclays

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,943 shares of company stock worth $12,305,531 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

