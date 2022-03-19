Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.45. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

