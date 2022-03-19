Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,241,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,360. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.17.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The business had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

