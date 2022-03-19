Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $12.91 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 289.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

