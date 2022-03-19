Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 411 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 51,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $610.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

