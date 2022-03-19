Masco (NYSE:MAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco stock opened at $57.40 on Thursday. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Masco by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

