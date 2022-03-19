Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $101.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

