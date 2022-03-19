MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.320-$5.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.95 billion-$9.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion.MasTec also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.120 EPS.

NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. 1,314,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21. MasTec has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in MasTec by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.