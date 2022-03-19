MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.320-$5.320 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

MasTec stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $88.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71. MasTec has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 2.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MasTec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MasTec by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

