Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

MTTR opened at $8.27 on Friday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matterport by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

