McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.