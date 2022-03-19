McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,647 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.02. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.