MDA (TSE:MDA) PT Lowered to C$20.00 at Scotiabank

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Get MDA alerts:

MDA stock opened at C$11.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -69.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. MDA has a 12 month low of C$8.24 and a 12 month high of C$18.88.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.