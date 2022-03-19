MDA (TSE:MDA) Shares Up 6%

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) shares were up 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.74 and last traded at C$10.71. Approximately 20,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 253,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDA. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MDA from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -69.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

