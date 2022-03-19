MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to report $139.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.35 million and the highest is $141.02 million. MediaAlpha reported sales of $173.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year sales of $663.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.42 million to $694.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $827.52 million, with estimates ranging from $751.45 million to $903.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAX traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 195,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,400. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

