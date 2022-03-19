Members Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day moving average is $121.45.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.