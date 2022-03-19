Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $64.64. 536,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $64.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.