Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Trading Down 1.1%

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.40 and last traded at $53.73. Approximately 3,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 263,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,837 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,875,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

