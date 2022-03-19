Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.82 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.