Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL.U) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL.U – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 82,566 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metals Acquisition (MTAL.U)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.