Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFGP. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 63,022 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 35,714.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micro Focus International (MFGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.