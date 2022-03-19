Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,353 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,206 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after acquiring an additional 640,284 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 97.7% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after acquiring an additional 399,597 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 31.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after acquiring an additional 357,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.93.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.