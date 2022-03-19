Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $94.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.54.

Shares of MU opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,673 shares of company stock worth $22,973,742 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,242,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $208,842,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 41,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

