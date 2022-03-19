Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Minot Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,918 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

