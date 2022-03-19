Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 72,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. State Street Corp raised its position in Miller Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 104,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE MLR opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. Miller Industries has a one year low of $27.64 and a one year high of $47.57. The company has a market cap of $320.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.69 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

