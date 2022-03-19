Minot Wealth Management LLC Invests $237,000 in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403,925 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $203,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $58.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.