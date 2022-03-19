Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,678,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,478,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.34. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $106.68 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

