Minot Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 460,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,274,000 after acquiring an additional 136,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,561 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 52.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,480,000 after acquiring an additional 71,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,362 shares of company stock worth $78,007,102. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB stock opened at $398.10 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $379.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

