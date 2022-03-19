MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives $20.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,846. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Friday. 261,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.