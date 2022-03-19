MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives $20.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
In other MiX Telematics news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 123,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $60,546.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 5,934,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,846. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of MiX Telematics stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading on Friday. 261,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.
MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
