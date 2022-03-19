MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

NYSE MIXT opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,848,716.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,000,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,846 in the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.