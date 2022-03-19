Mizuho Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $130.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COUP. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.95.

Coupa Software stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.56. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

