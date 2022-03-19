Mizuho Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $79.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of AFRM opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affirm by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Affirm by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

