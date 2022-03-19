MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading Up 2%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €7.34 ($8.07) and last traded at €7.30 ($8.02). 64,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.16 ($7.87).

The company has a market cap of $791.43 million and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is €7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 123.20, a current ratio of 124.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

MLP Company Profile

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

