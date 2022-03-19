Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 33,861,690 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £7.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

