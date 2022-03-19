Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 33,861,690 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £7.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)
Further Reading
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Streams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Streams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.