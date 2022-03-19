Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Molten Ventures (LON:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON:GROW opened at GBX 727 ($9.45) on Tuesday. Molten Ventures has a 1 year low of GBX 572 ($7.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,190 ($15.47). The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 750.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 909.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 13.56.

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Martin Davis purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £21,149.20 ($27,502.21).

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

