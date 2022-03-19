monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $170.50 on Friday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $113.05 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.52.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in monday.com during the third quarter worth about $118,266,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $62,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 2,338.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 198,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

