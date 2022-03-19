Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Cowen cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.59. 4,777,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.06. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

