Morgan Stanley Trims AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price to SEK 210

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 300 to SEK 250 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Danske lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.90.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.