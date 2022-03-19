Morgan Stanley Trims Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Target Price to $11.00

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTRA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Proterra has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $68.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proterra will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTRA. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

