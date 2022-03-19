Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

