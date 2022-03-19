MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Achieves Market Cap of $197.56 Million

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $6.46 or 0.00015400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $197.56 million and $152.33 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

