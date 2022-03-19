N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Up 36.7%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating) shares were up 36.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.99 ($0.04). Approximately 1,628,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,054,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.19 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £5.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.79.

About N4 Pharma (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

