Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.67.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average of $192.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,850,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after acquiring an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after acquiring an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

