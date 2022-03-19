Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Roelof Botha Buys 153,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NTRA opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Natera by 44.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after buying an additional 271,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 800,134 shares in the last quarter.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

