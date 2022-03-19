National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $100.09

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$100.09 and traded as high as C$100.13. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$99.97, with a volume of 3,033,031 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on NA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$104.27.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$34.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$100.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.