National Bankshares Lowers Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$46.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POW. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$48.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.38.

TSE POW opened at C$38.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.73. The company has a current ratio of 95.52, a quick ratio of 81.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$32.63 and a 12-month high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.96.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

