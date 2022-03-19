National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Instruments’ earnings. National Instruments posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

NATI stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 1.09. National Instruments has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $46.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 169.70%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 3,411 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $135,587.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,582 shares of company stock worth $385,142. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in National Instruments by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,046,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 527,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,267,000 after buying an additional 475,336 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

