National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) versus Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

National Vision and Warby Parker are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Vision and Warby Parker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Vision $2.08 billion 1.73 $128.24 million $1.42 31.09 Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Vision and Warby Parker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Vision 1 3 4 0 2.38 Warby Parker 0 3 5 0 2.63

National Vision presently has a consensus target price of $55.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.56%. Warby Parker has a consensus target price of $41.63, indicating a potential upside of 34.06%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than National Vision.

Profitability

This table compares National Vision and Warby Parker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Vision 6.17% 12.87% 5.07% Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Warby Parker shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Vision beats Warby Parker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment consists of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

